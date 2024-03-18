River Soar search for missing Xielo, four weeks on

Spread This News

By Leicester Mercury

The toddler has not been seen since he fell into the river on Sunday, February 18.

Police and rescue experts will continue the search for the missing two-year-old Xielo Maruziva. Officers from all over the country have been involved in the hunt so far, but no trace of the toddler has yet been found.

The two year old had been walking along the towpath of the River Soar at Marsden Lane, in Leicester’s Aylestone, with his family on Sunday, February 18, four weeks ago, when he fell into the water.

A man who jumped in to try to rescue Xielo had to be taken to hospital as the urgent police search began that evening.

Extensive searches, which have been among the most complex police have ever faced, have been taking place since then, but he is yet to be located.

Those involved in the search include Specialist Group International (SGI) – the team involved in the search for missing Nicola Bulley. SGI is continuing with efforts this week, while a specialist diving team from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) has also been involved.

Earlier this week, Assistant Chief Constable Michela Kerr called the ongoing hunt for the little boy “heartbreaking”.

She said the force remained committed to locating Xielo, and reuniting him with his family. More than 2,000 hours have been dedicated so far in the bid to find him.

Ms Kerr said: “Our search for Xielo is continuing with specialist teams at the scene and our tactics and strategies continue to be reviewed as we move forward. Our priority always has been and remains to find Xielo and to support his family.”