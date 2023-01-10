Robber nabbed after viciously stabbing victim in foiled Kwekwe break-in

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE police have arrested a suspected armed robber, Khulani Dube (22) on allegations of breaking into several houses Mbizo residents.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrest stating that his suspected accomplice was on the run.

It is believed Dube is part of a gang that broke into three houses in Mbizo during the night on 7 January 2023 between about 0100 to 0300 hours.

Dube was arrested after a foiled break in at a house belonging to one Mundeguma.

“Mundenguma was awakened by the noise and he confronted the suspects, who retaliated by stabbing him with a knife all over the body.

Mahoko said the victim screamed for help awaking neighbours who rushed to scene.

“The neighbours managed to apprehend Dube while his accomplice, Palma Nyirongo, escaped,” said Mahoko.

Following a report at ZRP Mbizo and as the Police carried out investigations, it turned out that the two men had allegedly broken into two other houses in Mbizo 12 and 16.

It has been gathered that they were moving around armed with an axe, a machete, a bayonet and a knife.

Dube is currently detained and is assisting police with investigations awaiting court appearance.

Police are calling upon the public to assist in locating and arresting the remaining suspect, Nyirongo.