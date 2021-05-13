Robber Shoots 75-Year-Old Victim With Own Gun

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A 75-year-old Vumba man was left hospitalised after a daring robber broke into his farmhouse lounge to seize a loaded firearm the intruder later used to shoot him on the hip.

Police confirmed the incident which happened during the late hours of May 8.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.

Manicaland province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said the incident took place at Hurukuru Farm, Assex in Vumba around 7pm.

He said the victim, Peter Bultress was sitting in his lounge room with his wife, Marrianne Helene Bultress watching television when the intruder suddenly broke their kitchen door using a spade.

The robber reportedly gained entry into the house and hit Peter with the spade on the right cheek with the latter falling on the ground.

“The unknown robber hit Peter with a spade and he fell on the ground. The robber saw a Bruno pistol with serial number 2505356 which had five rounds on the coffee table and grabbed it and ran away. He left the spade on the floor,” said Chinyoka.

Peter and his wife ran and locked themselves in their bedroom.

“The robber noticed that the couple had locked themselves in the bedroom. He fired a shot through the window and shot Peter on the left hip and he fled,” said the police spokesperson.

Peter then phoned the police at Mutare Rural Police station who attended the scene.

One spent cartridge was recovered and Bultress was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where he was reported to be in a stable condition.

“As police, we appealing to anyone with information that may led to the arrest of the suspect to report at any nearest police station,” said Chinyoka.