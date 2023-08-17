Robbers hit Chinese cement manufacturer, get away with 76 boxes of explosives

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Chinese manufacturer Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company in Lalapanzi, Midlands was recently robbed of a variety of mining implements by a group of armed robbers.

Police Midlands spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development saying investigations are still underway.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a section called Magazine site, of Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company, Lalapanzi was robbed of a variety of mining implements by a group of 8 armed robbers. The incident occurred on 13 August 2023,” he said.

Circumstances are that at least eight security guards were on duty when the robbers pounced on them at the mining site armed with machetes and logs.

It has been gathered that four of the suspects went on to shatter the windscreens of the security guard’s motor vehicle before manhandling two guards who were in the vehicle whilst the other four suspects proceeded to the main plant.

“All the six security guards were tied with the wire ropes and force marched to a nearby bush where they were heavily assaulted with logs. One suspect was left to keep an eye on the victims whilst the other robbers went to the magazines site and stole 21 SB codes, 2121 rills of power codes and 76 boxes of Emex 2(270) explosives and drove away in an unidentified truck,” he said.

Police attended the scene and investigations are ongoing.