Robbers pounce on mine, force security guards to load stolen gold ore into getaway truck 

By Staff Reporter

Daring armed robbers forced security guards at a mine in Mberengwa to load stolen gold ore into their getaway vehicle.

The ten-member gang pounced on five security guards at Overt Mine Ziyanda, in Mberengwa armed with machetes, knives and logs before stealing two tonnes of gold ore.

While no arrests have been made, investigations are currently underway.

“Police confirm a case where a mine was robbed of two tonnes of gold ore and other valuables by a gang of 10 unidentified men and lost their valuables. The incident occurred at Overt Mine, Ziyanda in Mberengwa on the 6th of November at 2200 hours,” Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed.

Circumstances are that the five mine workers Charles Shoko (45), Respect Shumba (44) Thulani Moyo (23), Tafadzwa Ignatius (22), and Abdula Zana (19) were on night duty when they were attacked by the robbers.

“They tied each one of them, assaulted them and demanded their valuables. The complainants surrendered their cellphones beforehand they were force marched to the mine shaft which had about two tonnes of gold ore. The assailants went on to order the complainants to load the gold ore into a truck which they had brought with them,” added Mahoko.