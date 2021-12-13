Robbers Pounce On Mine, Steal US$62 000 Gold Carbon

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case where eight unidentified men pounced on Atlas 16 Gold mine Wednesday and stole US$62 000 worth of pregnant gold carbon.

Activated carbon is used to recover gold from the gold-cyanide complex also known as the cyanide process. It is a technique for extracting gold from low-grade ore by converting the gold to a water-soluble coordination complex.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Atlas 16 Gold Mine on 08 December 2021 at about 0300hrs. Eight unknown suspects who were armed with knives and iron bars attacked two security guards who were on duty at the mine and tied them with barbed wire before proceeding to the gold carbon room where they stole 130kgs of pregnant gold carbon worth approximately US$62 000,” police said in a statement.

Meanwhile the ZRP is also investigating a case where a driver was robbed along Harare-Bulawayo Road and lost property worth US$1 440.

“In another case Police in Bulawayo are investigating a robbery incident where a truck driver was robbed of property worth US$1 440 after a breakdown at Umguza Bridge, along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 8 December 2021,” ZRP said.