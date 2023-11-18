Robbers pounce on sex worker and client 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A commercial sex worker and her client lost valuables after a five-member gang of armed robbers attacked them at a lodge in Mberengwa.

It has been gathered that the hooker Sandra Sibanda (28) of Vanguard residential suburbs in Mberengwa was booked by a client and the two checked into a nearby guest lodge.

“Police confirm a robbery and rape case where a commercial sex worker and her client were pounced upon by a gang of unidentified robbers. The incident occurred on 8 November 2023 at around 0300 hours at a booking house in Mberengwa.

“It is alleged that during the night in question, Sandra Sibanda (28) of Vanguard Residential suburb in Mberengwa hooked a client and the two booked into a nearby guest lodge. While there, five unknown men forced their door open and gained entry,” police spokesperson in Midlands Emmanuel Mahoko said.

It has been gathered that the hooker’s client was hit with a knobkerrie by one of the robbers who were demanding cash.

After the assault, the man fled the scene leaving his wallet and the sex worker behind.

The assailants then went on to take US$80 from the wallet and an itel cellphone which was under a pillow.

“They ordered the woman to follow one of the gang members but she refused, He slapped her once on the left eye, dragged her to a nearby unfinished house which is under construction and raped her once before ordering her to leave,” said Mahoko.

No arrests have been made yet and investigations are underway.