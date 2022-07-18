Robbers steal cash, firearm at VID Bulawayo Depot

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

UNIDENTIFIED thieves Saturday robbed Bulawayo’s Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depot of US$1 150 and ZW$255 000 after attacking security guards manning the premises.

The suspects also stole a 303 rifle number 556340HW38 from the security guards.

Police confirmed the robbery Monday.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 15 July at the VID in Bulawayo. Eight unidentified suspects armed with iron bars as well as screwdrivers attacked three security guards who were on duty at the depot before stealing US$1 150 and ZW$255 000 cash.

“The suspects disarmed one of the security guards and stole a 303 rifle, serial number 556340HW38 with no ammunition. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” reads the police‘s statement.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the increase in the city.

Last month police arrested an eight member machete gang that had been terrorising residents, robbing them of their valuables.