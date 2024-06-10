Robbers strip taxi driver of car, cash and mobile phone

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

TWO robbers, Josephat Kenias Moyo (23) and Dereck Sibanda (26), have been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment each for stripping a taxi driver of his vehicle, cash and a cell phone.

The pair was jailed for the violent robbery that occurred in Zvishavane, Midlands province.

Of the seven years’ imprisonment, one year was suspended for five years while four months were further set aside on condition of restitution by July 21, 2024.

Both, who hail from Chief Mazvihwa’s area, were convicted of accosting a taxi driver, assaulting him, and stealing his vehicle, cash, and a mobile phone.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of ZImbabwe (NPAZ), the two hired the victim to ferry them from Chiraya Business Centre to Gwemvurachena turnoff.

“On the 13th of May 2024, the accused persons met the complainant, John Mlambo who was driving a Toyota Fun Cargo at Chiraya Business Centre, Zvishavane and they hired the complainant to Gwemvurachena turnoff, Zvishavane.

“Upon reaching Gwemvurachena turnoff, the accused persons instructed the complainant to stop the motor vehicle and he complied. They assaulted him before they dispossessed him of his car. They forcibly took US$40 and an Itel P36 cellphone from him.

“They drove away leaving him lying on the ground. The complainant was later helped by a passer-by who accompanied him to make a police report,” said NPA.

Moyo and Sibanda were arrested on May 28 in Bulawayo based on a tip-off.

“The first accused person was found in possession of the Itel P36 which belonged to the complainant and a phone line belonging to Teles Mahove in his pocket.

“The accused persons led the police to the recovery of the Toyota Fun Cargo in Chinamhora, Domboshava.”

Value of recovered property is $5 090 out of $5 130.