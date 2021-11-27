Rocks Out To Restore Legacy

Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza was the hero of the day as he gave Eagles players a torrid time to cope with his dazzling batting skills

By Clayton Shereni

FOLLOWING an eight-year sabbatical from the domestic cricket scene, Masvingo based side Southern Rocks are off to a good start in the Pro50 Championship as they make a sensational return to competitive cricket.

The side which had gone broke and was failing to secure funding is now back in full swing, targeting to end their campaign with silverware.

Rocks who have earned the moniker ‘Cup Kings’ from their followers for their stellar performances during their Heydays are leading the log standings in the current Pro50 championship.

After six matches, Rocks have a total of 55 points from five wins plus spoils that they shared from an abandoned match while second placed Mountaineers have 30 points and third placed Tuskers on 20 points.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Southern Rocks Coach Shepherd Makunura said they were off to a perfect start and that his players were up to the task of winning the trophy.

“It’s a great feeling coming back, playing at home and achieving such results. Boys are playing some good cricket so far and our target is to win the Pro50 Championship,” Makunura said.

In the current run, the Masvingo side hosted two reverse fixtures against Tuskers which they won, went on to host Alliance Health Eagles but then the match had to be called off due to a soaked outfield.

On friday, the two sides locked horns at Masvingo Sports Club in a tight encounter, but Rocks had the last laugh winning by three wickets.

Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza was the hero of the day as he gave Eagles players a torrid time to cope with his dazzling batting skills.

Earlier this year, Rocks won the Logan Cup under the tutelage of Makunura who is also in the technical setup of the Chevrons.

The team also has youngsters; Nkosilathi Nungu and Gabriel Jaya who had a fair performance in the Logan Cup, veterans Richmond Mutumbani, Sydney Murombo and Roy Kaia are also in their ranks.