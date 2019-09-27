Rodwell Dhlakama appointed Ngezi interim coach

By Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Premier Soccer League side Ngezi Platinum Stars have confirmed the appointment of former Young Warriors coach Rodwell Dhlakama as their interim coach, replacing Dutchman Erol Akbay who was sacked last week.

The Mhondoro-based side said Dhlakama, who was in charge of Gweru-based side Chapungu coach, will oversee the miners’ remaining 11 Castle Lager Premier League matches.

Dhlakama’s first match in charge will be the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup, where Ngezi Platinum host Mushowani Stars at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars FC wishes to announce the appointment of Rodwell Dhlakama as a caretaker coach with immediate effect. Rodwell replaces Erol Akbay who left the club last week. Until now, Rodwell, who joins Ngezi Platinum Stars F.C on an interim basis, was the head coach at another topflight PSL club, Chapungu United.

“He brings with him a wealth of coaching experience having coached several teams in the Premier Leagues in Zimbabwe and Swaziland as well as several national youth teams (Young Warriors),” read the statement by club chief executive officer, Nyasha Kadenge.

“The board and management of Ngezi Platinum Stars FC would like to welcome Rodwell on his appointment and wish him the best for the rest of the season,” Ngezi said.

Dhlakama took the Young Warriors to the Under-17 Africa Youth Championships in Algeria (2009) as well as qualifying for the group stages in the African Championships League as the head coach of Monomotapa after eliminating giants such as ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire, Ajax Cape Town of South Africa and Simba FC of Tanzania.

He has also enjoyed successful stints in Swaziland with Manzini Sundowns during which he won two trophies, after which he also coached Green Mambas and then a short stay at Matsapha United.

Dhlakama returned to the local Premiership in 2017 as technical director for Chapungu before assuming the head coaching position at the air force side at the start of last season.