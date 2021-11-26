‘Rogue’ Diasporans Fret Over Safety On Returning To Home

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS living in the Diaspora, but longing to return home are agonising over their personal security at the hands of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, which has reportedly compiled a “death list.”

A group of Diasporans, which requested to remain anonymous, alleges their security and that of their immediate families was at risk for their involvement in lobbying for the return of the rule of law and constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.

They claim state security agencies have compiled a long list of supposed “rogue” elements who must be arrested, tortured and killed upon setting foot on home soil, they told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday.

“The list we were shown of targeted people would take at least three days to go through. We have noted a trend whereby authorities in Zimbabwe avoid media attention by allowing targets to enter the country without incident,” one source said.

“Thereafter, they trail them like in the case of Tonderai Ndira, Beta Chokururama. and many more. They closed the borders and barred them from exiting until they met their untimely deaths.”

Mnangagwa’s recent visit to Glasgow, Scotland gave impetus to the continued threats on individuals accused of embarrassing him and attempting to “subvert” his government.

Some of the targets live and work in the United Kingdom, the US, South Africa, and other parts of the world.

The recent break-ins of alleged opposition functionary Shepherd Yuda’s car and at Patson Muzuwa’s house in Birmingham, UK have raised further suspicion Mnangagwa’s hitmen are on an extra-territorial expedition to eliminate dissenting voices.

The sources said “death list” also includes individuals posting negative content on various media platforms.

“It became apparent that the list was endless and many people find themselves there merely for tweeting, public speaking, and membership to the opposition MDC Alliance, and human rights groups,” the source said.

Some of the “crimes” date back to 2001, some 20 years ago.

Some of the targeted individuals are reported to be; Sylvanos Madzova, Jenatry Muranganwa (Chihota), Shamiso Moyo, one Karimanzira, Lawrence T. Manyeza, Mildred Mhlanga, Evelyn Chibanda, Joseph Jabangwe, and Anna Chikoti.

Others are; David Kadzutu, Zakhele Maphosa, Namhla Mqedi, Deborah Harry, Emmanuel Dzingira, Nastancia Darabani, Clever Munemo, and Michael Makanza.

Efforts to get a comment from the presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, were fruitless.