Roki Distances Himself From ED Number One Chant Apology

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

RESURGENT musician Roki, born Rockford Josphats, has disowned the Youtube account (Roki zw) on which he purportedly apologised for the ‘ED Mnangagwa Number 1’ chant in his track Patati Patata.

Roki said the apology was ‘disrespectful and unfortunate’ and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

He said he does not own an active Youtube account at all.

In the hit track, Congolese rhumba icon, Koffi Olomide gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a thumbs up, riling some of Roki’s fans.

In a YouTube comment the ‘ghost’ account said the lyrics were simply an appreciation for the national hero status that Mnangagwa bestowed upon the late music superstars, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi and Soul Jah Love and he was not affiliated to any political party.

However, in a statement Roki said the account is in no way associated with his brand.

“I view the comments as disrespectful and unfortunate to the honorable people mentioned and artists and producers I worked with on the hit song Patati Patata,” he wrote in an emailed statement to NewZimbabwe.com.

“It is unfortunate that a number of innocent people including myself have fallen victim to cyber-bullying and misrepresentation on social media thus affecting their social standings in society, professional careers, families and reputations.”

“I encourage all Zimbabweans to desist from creating fake accounts that are aimed at misrepresenting their professions, social standings, other people and reputation,” he said.