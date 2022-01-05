Roki Kicks Off 2022 With Chidzoka Acoustics

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

URBAN Grooves sensation, Roki has kicked off the new year with an acoustic version of his yesteryear chart topping track, Chidzoka.

Chidzoka acoustics music video premiered on Tuesday.

The sterling visuals have garnered over 46 000 YouTube views a day after release.

The acoustics come after he dropped the banger’s remix two weeks ago featuring Tanzanian BET winner, Rayvanny.

In 2021, Roki who had taken a sabbatical from the music scene after failed ventures, dropped hit after hit following his signing with socialite and self styled cleric Passion Java’s recording label.

He released hit tracks with African music stars like Congolese soukus musician, Koffi Olomide, Buffalo Souljah, Leon Lee, Mr Brown and RayVanny.

His track Screenshot from September 2021 has achieved a million YouTube views milestone joining Patati Patata (7.1 million views) and Uchandifunga (3.2million views) all taken from his latest studio album, Colors.