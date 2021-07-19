Roki Reaches 2m Views Milestone

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

YESTERYEAR music sensation, Roki born Rockford Josphats comeback, ‘Uchandifunga’ has reached the two million YouTube, views milestone signaling the star’s successful return to the entertainment scene.

The love song released only a fortnight ago has already bagged 2,2 million views on YouTube where it is also topping the trending list.

Uchandifunga’s sudden spike in YouTube view count recently raised eyebrows with speculations that the Roki and self proclaimed prophet, Passion Java ‘bought’ the views.

The duo however vehemently denied the claims.

Java refuted the allegations saying, “It’s embarrassing that as a country we have not had a video with one million views in one day.

“Everyone knows my favourite artist is uncle Poptain. If I could buy views, it would probably be for him. I personally don’t have a video with one million views (on YouTube). Don’t you think if I could do it I would have bought some views for myself?”

The hit track has become the first from a Zimbabwe based musician to reach over 2 million YouTube views in only two weeks.

Uchandifunga is part of a duology with Zviriko released under Passion Java Records.

Roki is not stopping there as he is yet to release a track remix featuring Tanzanian BET award winner, Ray Vanny.

He will soon drop a collaboration with legendary Congolese soukos singer and dancer, Koffi Olomide.

Ray Vanny and Koffi touched down in Harare earlier last week for the music projects.