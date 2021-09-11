Roki’s ‘Screenshot’ Hit Surpasses 100 000 Views In 24Hrs

Spread This News











By Stephen Tsamba

POPULAR musician Roki’s latest single Screenshot has surpassed 100 000 views within 24 hours of its release on the YouTube channel.

The video for the hit song was released Friday and has amassed over 100 000 views and is currently the number five trending music video.

Roki, real name Rockford Josphats, released the single under Passion Java Records and the song features popular South African record producer, singer, and songwriter Mr. Brown and south African Amapiano star Leon Lee.

Fans have responded positively to the track, with some calling Roki, “a living legend” and others labelling his career as, “The return of the king”.

The “Zviriko” hitmaker made a return to the music scene this year with popular songs such as Uchandifunga, Patati Patata featuring Grammy award-winning Rayvanny, and Congolese superstar Koffi Olomide and shine like a star featuring ex-lover Pauline.