Roller meal prices come down as govt grain subsidy takes effect

By Staff Reporter

ROLLER meal prices have come down following a recent government move to reintroduce grain subsidies to try and make the staple affordable to the poor majority.

This was announced Sunday by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) which requested wholesalers and retailers to approach its units for revised invoices from past sales of the commodity.

Said GMAZ national chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara in a statement, “The price reduction exercise on Roller Meal pursuant to the newly introduced Roller Meal subsidy is now on going nationwide, albeit on fast track basis.

“We are requesting Wholesalers and Retailers nationwide to contact their respective millers who supplied them with the roller meal products, obtain Credit Notes on the current invoices, obtain new invoices at maximum prices of ZWD45.00 per 10kg and sell at the maximum retail prices of ZWD50.00 per 10KG.

“The prices of other pack sizes (5kg and 20kg) prices should be calculated pro-rata. These prices must be applied in all shops by 3pm this Sunday, 08 December 2019.”

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube last week said government was funding grain procurement at market prices and sell the same to registered maize millers to ensure availability and affordability of the staple.

“This model will create fiscal space for treasury to finance other social protection programmes,” Ncube said.

“Government will ensure that the requisite monthly tonnage of 40 000 MT required for producing 32 000 MT of roller meal will be timely availed by GMB to members of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ).

“In this regard, the new subsidy model will therefore target the production of roller meal resulting in the retail price of ZWL$50 for a 10 kg bag.”