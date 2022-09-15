Rolling power blackouts hit Zim; depressed power generation at ZESA plants

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced a nationwide load shedding regime, which began Monday and will last up until Friday.

ZETDC, a subsidiary of power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), attributed the rolling power blackouts to reduced power generation capacity at its obsolete power plants at Kariba, Hwange, Munyati, among

others.

“This is due to depressed generation on the grid coupled by increased electricity demand as a result of increased economic activities,” said the utility in a statement Wednesday.

This comes at a time when the country has been experiencing the dire effects of the power outages, going for up to eight hours without electricity in high density suburbs.

This has accordingly affected residents’ living standards as some resort to using paraffin stoves and firewood for cooking, while some resort to candles in the wake of rising prices of solar-powered lights.

Loadshedding adversely affects the productivity of Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and other businesses such as butcheries, which experience losses of perishables as refrigeration cold chain systems stop functioning.

Industry is compromised in the same manner as big companies like Econet have in the past announced challenges in running generators for continued operations.

On the other hand, e-learning in schools has also been negatively impacted by unavailability of electricity as mobile networks usually lose internet connectivity.