Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd reject £54m Inter Milan bid

BBC

Manchester United have rejected a 60m euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The bid falls well below United’s valuation of the 26-year-old Belgium international, who joined them from Everton two years ago for £75m.

Inter boss Antonio Conte has made Lukaku – who will not play for United against the Italian side in Singapore on Saturday – his number one target.

“You know I like this player,” Conte said on Friday.

“When I was Chelsea’s coach [from 2016 to 2018], I tried to bring him to Chelsea.

“I like this player and consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement, but at the same there is a transfer market.

“We will see what happens – but for now Lukaku is a United player.”

Inter’s move for Lukaku is thought to hinge on the future of Mauro Icardi, who has not travelled on the club’s summer tour of Asia amid reports he is to leave.

When asked about the Argentina striker, Conte replied: “The club was very clear that Icardi is out of Inter’s project. This is the reality.”

When pressed on Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday he had “no more updates”.

The Belgian missed both of United’s tour matches in Australia because of injury.

“He’s not fit. He won’t be available,” said Solskjaer.