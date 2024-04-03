Ronald Chitiyo joins Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

FORMER Dynamos and CAPS United midfielder Ronald Chitiyo has joined Malawi side Nyasa Big Bullets on a three-year contract.

Chitiyo reunited with former coach Calisto Pasuwa who mentored him at Dynamos.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined Big Bullets as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Simba Bhora in December last year.

Chitiyo becomes the second Zimbabwean to join Pasuwa’s side after former ZPC Kariba player Collin Mujuru was unveiled by the club last week.

Pasuwa is on a mass recruiting program to improve his squad as pressure is now mounting for him to deliver in the CAF Champions League.

The veteran football coach has won four consecutive league titles in Malawi but he has had a poor outing in the premium continental club competition where he has failed to progress beyond the preliminary round.