Ronaldo says AS Roma players begged him to stop dribbling in 7-1 drubbing

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how AS Roma players once ‘begged and threatened’ him during a game – ahead of the Serie A fixture this weekend.

Ronaldo, 33, has started life in Serie A with 11 goals and six assists in his first 16 outings and looks set to play a starring role once again when they face the Giallorossi tomorrow.

However, the Portugal captain has revealed that Roma players “threatened” him during his time with Manchester United – during their famous 7-1 drubbing of the Italian side in the UEFA Champions League back in 2007.

Ronaldo bagged a brace in that quarter-final second leg at Old Trafford and ahead of the crucial clash, he said that back in 2007, when United were 6-0 up, Roma players resorted to bizarre tactics to end the rout.

“When it was 6-0, they asked me to stop, an opponent begged me to stop dribbling,” he said, as per The Express.

“Others threatened to hurt me. Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt.”