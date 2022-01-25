Rotary Club Donates Wheelchairs To Disabled

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Rotary Club of Harare Central has donated wheelchairs to disabled and less privileged members of communities in Mashonaland West province.

Some of the beneficiaries are from as far as Hurungwe district of the province.

The Rotarians also presented textbooks to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital’s nursing school during a handover ceremony at the institution held at the weekend.

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Collet Mawire said: “This donation is not the first of its kind. We benefitted when the Rotarians adopted our gynaecology ward and we named it the Rotary Club Ward in their honour. They also donated a lot of equipment to the ward.”

Rotary Club Harare Central president, Rutendo Maweyo told NewZimbabwe.com the club had partnered with a United States based Rotary Club of Fresnso that linked them with a company called Free Wheelchairs Mission, which supplied the wheelchairs.

Said Maweyo: “The vision is that everyone who deserves a wheelchair must have one the world over. We network with them in helping the less privileged members of the community.”

Provincial medical director, Gift Masoja thanked the Rotarians for putting a smile on the faces of the beneficiaries. He said he was touched by an elderly citizen who was born in 1934 and had her leg amputated due to some birth complications, but never had a chance to have a wheelchair.

One of the beneficiaries, Shingirai Zunza from Hurungwe hailed the Rotarians for their gesture towards those living with disabilities.

“I want to thank this great partnership which has brought sunshine to our lives today. You have given us wheels to move around. We promise to take good care of the donations,” he said.