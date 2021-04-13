Rowdy Boys 4 Mine Torments Fawcett Security Over $1m Debt Owed

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FAWCETT Security Operations is crying foul after a Chinhoyi based mining company, Rowdy Boys 4 Mine failed to pay for services rendered between June 2019 to date.

The top security company is now being owed $1525 068,98 and despite frequent demands, the mining company has failed to pay.

The case is now before the High Court where Fawcett Security has filed summons against Rowdy Boys 4 Mine demanding its dues.

According to court papers, on June 18, 2019, in Chinhoyi, the two parties entered into an agreement for the provision of security services at the defendant’s Hunyani Farm.

The contract still exists.

Pursuant to the signing of guard services contract, Fawcett Security provided guard services for six guards on 12-hour duty, three weapons and one dog starting in June 2019.

“The fees for security services were invoiced on the first day of the month in advance and payable on or before the 10th of the same month. Further defendant agreed to pay interest on all overdue accounts,” the court papers read.

The court was told the fees were set initially at $17, 736,00 per month but subsequently reviewed to take into account inflation and other factors.

Fawcett Security duly billed the defendant for security services rendered.

However, despite demand, the mining company failed and or neglected to pay its bills when they fell due.

It is alleged that the company made erratic payments and as at March 22 this year, owed Fawcett a sum of $1, 525, 068,97.

The matter is yet to be heard.