Rowdy Zanu PF councillor sparks chaos over allocation of residential stands in Chinhoyi 

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE allocation of residential stands for deserving Chinhoyi councillors, which was supposed to be dealt with privately, spilt into the public domain after a rowdy Zanu PF councillor grabbed and disappeared with a handwritten list.

Seventeen councillors, including elected, proportional representation (PR) and returning but previously disenfranchised ones, are set to get land in the new low-density suburb known as Pearview, adjacent to Mzari Extension.

Ward 10 Councillor, Godknows Muzhandamuri, who was sworn in following last year’s by-election, is at the centre of controversy after he reportedly confiscated and caused the disappearance of a list on which councillors were asked to write their preferred stands’ numbers after a tour of the area.

During an informal meeting to share the stands held at Town House last Monday, Zanu PF PR Councillor, Ruth Chikukwa was the first to choose stand number 10194, measuring over 2 000 square metres, which Muzhandamuri is said to have also shown interest in due to its expansive size.

A verbal exchange then ensued between the former party youth leader infamous for abrasive conduct and Chikukwa which nearly degenerated into a fist-fight.

The fracas prompted other councillors to storm out of the Housing Department office and gather at the Town House foyer where they engaged in a riotous spat in the full glare of members of the public who had come to conduct business.

As a result of the in-fighting, the allocation of residential stands in Pearview remains outstanding.

Chikukwa confirmed the stand-off to New Zimbabwe.com.

“Indeed, pandemonium broke out after Muzhandamuri insisted he wanted the same stand that l had chosen, but l refused to be bullied. He later confiscated the list which vanished, it’s still missing,” said Chikukwa.

Council spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi professed ignorance over the skirmishes but clarified that all councillors coming into chambers for the first time deserve stands. He noted that the full council had resolved to apportion the land to deserving City Fathers.

Efforts to get a comment from Muzhandamuri, an ex-Chinhoyi Municipality employee turned councillor, were fruitless as he was not answering calls.

Muzhandamuri is no stranger to violence as in April 2022, he was part of hooligans who disrupted Zanu PF Mashonaland West Youth League (YL) elections in Chinhoyi, which witnessed party youths trading blows and threatening to kill each other.

The polls, which had to be abandoned due to violence, were meant to select candidates to represent the province at a YL conference.

When normalcy returned, Muzhandamuri and Admire Muronzi were thumped by Decide Manhanzva, who won the Zvimba/Makonde polls to choose a conference representative.