RTG To Launch Another Gateway Stream Sub-Application

By Alois Vinga

LEADING hospitality player, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) is set to launch another sub-application on its main Gateway Stream application in a bid to give its clients a fulfilling experience.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Business Thursday, the RTG head of business Information Systems and Gateway Stream, Taremeredzwa Chipepera revealed more sub apps are under development.

“We have so many new exciting sub apps under development as we speak. We will soon launch the Gateway Stream Music sub-app. This app is being developed with both the listener and the artistes in mind,” he said.

Chipepera said the new app will complement the main Gateway Stream Application which consists of four Sub-Apps; Hotels, Homes and boats, Restaurants and online room auctions; all of which enabled users to book and pay for the four services.

The Gateway Stream super-app consisted of nine Sub-Apps as far back as 2018 with the addition of holiday packages, Book a ride (taxi-hailing service) online, and events and venues.

During the lockdown period the company activated the Gateway Stream online grocery delivery service that has a geographical reach in all provinces across the country.

Chipepera said the main application has multiple options providing options for any product or service with over 3000 grocery and hardware products per region among over 45 restaurants listed in Harare and over 15000 accommodation rooms across Africa.

“Our geographical reach covers all corners of the country including Chipinge, Gwanda and Gokwe, Hwange and Victoria Falls. Most of our users are Zimbabweans living in the diaspora ordering for their loved ones. We have received orders from United Kingdom, United States of America, Russia, Australia, Dubai, South Africa, Zambia and Botswana,” he said.

RTG has also set up regional offices in Harare, Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland and Kadoma to enable deliveries across the country within a timeline of 48 hours in a co-ordinated manner through these regional offices.

Users can pay online using local mobile money platforms and a number of internationally acceptable payment methods such as MasterCard, Visa card, Amex and other international cards.

Other regional payment methods like Airtel Money, Vodafone mPesa MTN mobile money, M-Pesa, Tigo Pesa are also used.