RTG’s new business entities target regional markets 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP leisure and hospitality concern, Rainbow Tourism Group’s (RTG) new business entities have tabled plans to tap into the regional market’s potential on the back of existing strong business networks.

The new business entities, the digital platform Gateway Stream, and its tour operations arm, Heritage Expeditions Africa (HExA), are set to drive domestic tourism and grow its share of the market.

RTG chief executive officer, Tendai Madziwanyika, in a recent update, described the two units as very strategic to future growth.

“The strategic synergy between the two RTG subsidiaries, Gateway Stream and HExA, helps in optimising the tourism value-chain whilst creating unmatched convenience for the customer. This is a plus to the drive of domestic tourism.

“Currently, HExA and Gateway Stream are in the process of expanding the tourism experience into the region as Gateway Stream now has access to over 60,000 rooms in Africa, covering 28 countries,” he said.

Launched in 2018, the entities have grown exponentially to make a significant revenue contribution. RTG ,through HExA, has managed to spread its provision of leisure and tourism experiences in local destinations across the country – Hwange, Kariba,Great Zimbabwe, Eastern Highlands, Sabi Valley, and Manapools.

HExA provides a one-stop-shop that delivers a wide variety of services and activities to destinations across the country.

These include holiday packages, city & country tours,transfers, hotel accommodation, and a wide selection of activities which include, but are not limited to, quad biking, ziplining, game drives, white-water rafting, and paintball shooting.

HEXA’s access to rooms is enabled by the availability of 5,000 rooms across the country on the Gateway Stream platform, which is, therefore, the entry portal through which travelers can access a world of experiences.

HExA has an extensive partnership network that spreads across the country as well as the African continent. Partner hotels and lodges are not only located in the country’s major tourist destinations, but in those far-off less traveled destinations such as Zvishavane, Malilangwe, and Binga to name a few.

Packages to local destinations are created in conjunction with Gateway Stream.