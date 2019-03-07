RTGS$1 million sponsorship boost for Dynamos

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE premiership giants Dynamos’ financial woes could be a thing of the past following a $1 million sponsorship deal unveiled for their 2019 campaign by Rudland and George, a subsidiary of GOLD Leaf Tobacco.

The sponsorship package, which will run for the next five years, was unveiled Wednesday by company representative Hannah Rudland at the National Sports stadium in harare.

“On behalf of the directors and the team at RG, we thoroughly appreciate the affiliation, the sponsorship or investment as we would like to call it, investment for Dynamos for 2019 is RTGS$1 million.

“As we grow, so will the number,” said Hannah Rudland in her capacity as head of the company’s marketing and representing her father and proprietor Simon Rudland.

The new deal is close to three times better than what Dembare were getting from NetOne whose sponsorship stood at $350,000.

Over and above the million-dollar sponsorship deal, Rudland and George have already paid all signing on fees for Dynamos’ 2019 full squad including salaries for January and February.

The cigarette supplier also revealed that they have engaged Adidas to dress Dynamos’ first team and for the manufacturing of replica jerseys which will however be marketed and sold by the club.

Board chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa assured the blue and white faithful that replica jerseys will be in full supply by the start of this year’s castle lager topflight.

He however confirmed that talks between the Glamour Boys and telecoms giant NetOne had not broken down but still in progress although any involvement will warrant Rudland and George approval.

“We opened talks with NetOne after the expiry of the initial sponsorship deal like all other clubs which were sponsored by the corporate,” said the 47-year-old banker.

“They have indicated that they want to renew or extend the sponsorship but we have not yet reached an agreement.

“As we are speaking, RG are our core sponsor, therefore when we enter any other arrangement it will be with their involvement.”

Dynamos public relations officer Tinashe Farawo said that the sponsorship marks an end to Dynamos’ financial woes and strikes which characterised the club’s past seasons.

A poor show by disgruntled players almost got the team relegated last season.