Ruffcuts Wear Diversifies Into Winery

By Kenneth Matimaire

INTERNATIONAL clothing line Ruffcuts Wear owned by South Africa based Zimbabwean, Marco Machona has diversified into winery with the first batch of the product expected to hit the market next month.

Ruffcuts, which is registered in Zimbabwe, SA, USA, and China will also be exporting its brand of wine called Ruffcuts Harvest.

“We have developed two ranges of wine, Red and Sweet Red, manufactured in Cape Town under my old clothing/apparel brand called Ruffcuts. The wines will be trading under Ruffcuts Harvest range of wines,” revealed Machona.

He said they have already allocated barcodes and now finalising on the actual packaging.

Machona further indicated that his new range of wines will start with 5 litres, which are cost effective and profitable for export.

“The wines will be available in a month’s time. The wine range will be available also in Zimbabwe and United Kingdom. The 5 litres are easy for export, group events, parties and cost effective.

“At this stage, overhead costs are too high and market highly competitive, but with time will eventually manufacture 750ml, one litre and 3 litres. Remember each one of these needs a separate packaging, barcodes and promotions,” he said.

Manufacturing of Ruffcuts Harvest will be outsourced to reputable winemaker LA Africa.

Ruffcuts projects to start with a minimum of 1 000 cases against a minimum packaging requirement of 2 500 boxes.

Machona said the diversification into winery was prefixed on the popularity of the clothing apparel – Ruffcuts – in Cape Town “so we needed to quickly come up with a product to ride on clothing.”

The businessman turn politician also established Machona Foods – another entity which is into the manufacturing of cooking oil and mealie meal in South Africa.