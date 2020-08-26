Rugby Africa Avails Covid-19 Relief To Manicaland Players

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

MANICALAND rugby players this week received Covid-19 relief from Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) following the financial support it received from Rugby Africa.

Rugby is one of the sports which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic as it is regarded as a contact sport.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the Mutare Sports Club, the Manicaland Rugby Union chairperson, Josiah Borerwe said they were targeting vulnerable players and developmental rugby beneficiaries.

“We received 32×10 kgs bags of mealie meal. We have, therefore, decided to spread the cake to our local clubs and developmental rugby as beneficiaries,” he said.

He said the beneficiaries include, the Mutare Sports Club (national rugby league franchisee team), Eastern Giants from Dangamvura, Mutare Polytechnic, Sahumani Rugby team from Honde Valley, Makoni Country Club and Old Crestonians.

The clubs and schools selected five players each considering their vulnerability.

Borerwe said the assistance came from the 5000 Euros the ZRU received from Rugby Africa to assist players as a relief fund.

“Food hampers and mealie meal worth 3 000 Euros were bought for rugby players and clubs across the country. The hampers were given to all national team players that are in the country.

“All referees who took charge of international games in 2019 and ZRU secretariat also got hampers,” said the chairperson.

Borerwe said the remaining 2 000 Euros from the relief fund will be used for the acquisition of personal protection equipment (PPEs) for players and medical personnel when rugby finally gets the green light to resume.