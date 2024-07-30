Rugby Africa Cup champions Sables receive heroes welcome

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Rugby fans thronged Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare to welcome the new African champions, Sables on Monday afternoon.

The airport’s arrivals section was coloured green and white during mid-day with fans awaiting the team’s first local appearance after a successful campaign in Uganda which saw them lifting the Rugby Africa Cup.

By the time the team walked out of the checkpoint area, it was singing and joy as people had a close touch with the heroes who have made the nation believe once again that rugby is a sport we are good at.

Captain Hilton Mudariki was leading his team with the second Rugby Africa Cup trophy in his hands, adding to the first one won in 2012.

The victory saw Zimbabwe moving up the World Rankings ladder to position 28, their best since 2015 when they ranked 26.

For team coach Piet Benade winning the trophy is the right step towards the bigger vision.

“I think we are taking baby steps, and this will help the boys to believe as we walk towards the bigger picture.

“It’s so good to make the nation proud and everyone is so happy but of course, we will continue to walk the journey to bigger heights,” said Benade.

Zimbabwe is one of the four nations which will play next year’s Rugby Africa Cup which serves as 2027 World Cup Qualifiers.

The winner of next year’s edition will automatically qualify for World Cup while runners-up will go through the Repachage Qualifiers tournament.

Zimbabwe last featured at the Rugby World Cup in 1991 and hope is now on the current crop of players to break that jinx.