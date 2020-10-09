Rugby training and competitive activities to resume

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE Sports and Recreation Commission Wednesday gave the green light to the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) to resume competitive and training services as Covid-19 restrictions are slowly being eased by the government.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZRU Media and Communication Manager, Simba Dangah said they are liaising with their medical committee and are awaiting protocols for them to resume.

He said the developments will resume sooner rather than later.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union applied for authority to resume training and competitive rugby activities from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce that our application to the SRC and Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has been approved subject to the Statutory Instrument 200 of 2000 and the prevention and containment procedures we outlined to the SRC and the minister,” said Dangah.

However, he said strict measures will be followed before activities resume in order to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“What is needed from teams is submissions of medically informed return to rugby action protocols including testing requirement for all players, officials and ancillary staff,” he said.

Dangah also said regular disinfection and cleaning of rugby facilities including changing rooms, toilets, stands, offices and media centres is required as well as submission of specific venues earmarked for use must be done and inspected.