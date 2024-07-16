Rugby Union to announce Sables’ Africa Cup final squad

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union is expected to announce the final senior men’s rugby team that will represent the nation at the Rugby Africa Cup on Tuesday.

The final travelling team will consist of 28 players mainly locally based after the Union failed to have all foreign-based players in the country ahead of the tournament which kicks off on Saturday.

There is a huge boost for the Sables, as two South African-based Zimbabwe professional rugby players Tinotenda Masevere and Tapiwa Mafura have joined the camp.

The duo conducted their first training with the team on Monday at Old Hararians Sports Club ahead of the team’s departure on Wednesday.

Masevere is currently playing for The Sharks in South Africa and his experience is of great importance to the team, the same with fullback, Mafura who features for the Lions.

Zimbabwe was looking forward to having a chunk of foreign-based players in the squad but team coach Piet Benade revealed several reasons that hindered.

Among those who were supposed to come were Vernon Matongo, Shingirai Manyarara, Shingirai Katsvere, Carl Kawodza, Farai Mudariki and Mathew Mcnab.

“We need to be sensitive with young boys, I think Mhere and Vernon are 21 years old and currently they are in South Africa where the Currie Cup is happening so it’s not easy to leave your primary employer.

“People are investing a lot of money in our players and they are expecting them to perform so in some instances we need to allow them to settle.

“Shingi Katsvere is nursing a knee injury, he recently played sevens.

“So for some other guys, it’s difficult to get them from the French clubs.

“Also we wanted young Mudariki, but he tore his bicep, actually he was on board with us but there has been a change now,” highlighted Sables coach Piet Benade.

At the tournament, Zimbabwe will open with a match against the host Uganda and a win will see them qualify for the semi-finals.

A total of 8 nations will be battling for honours at the Africa Cup namely Namibia, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Senegal, Algeria, Zimbabwe and hosts Uganda.