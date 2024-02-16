Ruling in Biti’s assault case postponed to February 26

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Harare magistrate has postponed ruling in opposition politician Tendai Biti assault case to next week after failing to finalise judgement on Thursday as expected.

Biti is accused of assaulting Tatiana Aleshina, a businesswoman and investor in 2020.

Judgement was initially set for Thursday but the magistrate said she is still going through bulky closing submissions and will be done by next week.

“I’m not yet done. I received closing submissions on Monday. It’s not your fault but it’s a bundle of submissions so I’m still in the process of going through them.”

Biti has been on trial since 2022.

His prosecution followed an incident at the Harare Magistrates Court, he allegedly shouted at Aleshina, who is involved in a property dispute with one of Biti’s clients.

Biti’s several efforts to block the trial flopped after most of his applications were trashed by both the High court and the lower court.

Aleshina alleges that she was verbally assaulted by Biti for no reason.

The incident, she alleges, left her traumatised and humiliated since she had never been intimidated in that manner before.

After the insult, Aleshina claims she developed some stress related health complications and had to seek medical attention.

Michael Reza prosecuted.