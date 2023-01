Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO police have arrested a motorist who allegedly killed two pedestrians along Nketa Drive before speeding off last week.

The suspect has been identified as Norman Neta.

According to the police, the incident occurred last Tuesday around 9 pm.

Neta was driving a Toyota Granvia.

He is being charged with two counts of culpable homicide and failure to stop after a road traffic accident.

The suspect is expected in court soon.