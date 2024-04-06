Rural teachers offer free holiday lessons, write to councils requesting vacant space

By Staff Reporter

THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has written to some local authorities requesting free operating space for a new scheme that will see its members providing free holiday lessons this April.

Although none of the requests have been responded to, ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure said he was hopeful councils copied in their letters will find the idea noble.

Rural district councils will also be receiving the letters.

“There is no response received yet, but councils have an obligation to provide education as a service. The move by government to ban holiday lessons in schools leaves councils as the only authority with potential to serve the poor,” said Masaraure.

“The letters are being distributed to all provincial capitals and local authorities. We have covered all provincial capitals so far.”

The lessons are primarily meant for examination classes, most of which have been affected by low teacher turnout especially at the start of the first term.

Due to poor wages and working conditions, teachers, mainly in public institutions, have resorted to erratic attendance in protest.

“ARTUZ kindly requests the free usage of any of your communal facilities such as municipal community halls, in conducting holiday lessons for students in your locality,” reads one of their letters.