Rural teachers union slams govt for sacking leader for “missing work”

By Tapiwa Svondo

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has slammed the government’s “illegal and unilateral” dismissal of its leader Obert Masaraure from his teaching position.

The dismissal follows a letter dated 30 March 2024 addressed to Masaraure from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s Provincial Education Director for Mashonaland East, Jube Ncube.

In the letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Ncube informed Masaraure of his dismissal on grounds of absence from duty.

“It has been noted that your salary was ceased after you failed to report for duty. You did not, thereafter, come forward to claim your salary or avail yourself to your Head office to advise why you had failed or were failing to report for duty. You have still not reported for work to date.

“You were thus absent from duty for a continuous period in excess of thirty days without having been granted leave of absence.

“Through the minute referenced A/126/3C dated 30 May 2014, the Secretary discharged you from the service, in terms of section 63. (e) Of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000 as amended, with effect from after duty on 24 May 2019 the last day you reported for duty”, wrote Ncube.

In a statement by the ARTUZ Secretary General Robson Nikita Chere accused the government of neglecting the basic rights of workers in Zimbabwe.

“The government of Zimbabwe, in the form of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education through the Public Service Commission has once again trampled on the basic rights of workers in Zimbabwe by illegally and unilaterally discharging Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President from his teaching position.

“The government employed the usual modus operandi of concocting strange non-existent charges against President Masaraure”.

Chere further alleged that the government previously docked Masaraure’s salary for over 5 years before terminating his employment, leading to ARTUZ approaching the government to discuss the issue which didn’t come to play with “some powerful force” closing the doors for an engagement.

“The government proceeded to cease the President’s salary for more than 5 years. We naturally pressed for the remuneration of the President only for the government to discharge him from his employment.

“We on behalf of the Union tried to engage the employer over the issue. Our spirited efforts of engagement were stonewalled as staffers whom we met were hesitant and even afraid of engaging. Some powerful force was apparently leaning on them. Call it duress or undue influence if you like”, said Chere

ARTUZ vowed to fight for the reversal of the “unlawful” letter categorized as a “piece of toilet paper”.

Added Chere, “ARTUZ wishes to categorically and unequivocally reject, here and now, the illegal discharge of the President. We wish to make it clear, as we hereby do, that we will use all means necessary and unnecessary to fight and reverse this monumental injustice.

“We will leave no stone unturned and no turn unstoned as we claim justice for the President. All legal apparatus have since been activated to correct this illegality. Let be known that all teachers in particular and all workers in general stand behind and with our Union President against this injustice. We will provide leadership and direction until Cde Masaraure is reinstated and restitution is effected. That is a promise.

“We treat the unlawful discharge letter as another just piece of toilet paper have already used it in the rightful ablution facility and flush it to the sewage plant.”