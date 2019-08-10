Rusape man kills uncle, cuts private parts, dumps them on grandfather’s grave

By Staff Reporter

MUTARE – A 25-year-old Rusape man ran amok and killed his father’s brother, severed his private parts with a knife before dumping them on his grandfather’s grave.

Police confirmed the incident.

Chikomborero Mupoperi of Mupoperi village under Chief Thandi, Rusape, struck Aleck Mupoperi of the same village with an axe on the neck, savaged his private parts and displayed them on top of his grandfather’s grave.

Manicaland province police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said on August 5 at around 0900hrs, Chikomborero visited Lovemore Chipfuyo (21) of same village and asked him to pray for him.

After a prayer, Chikomborero confessed that he had stolen Aleck’s chicken the previous day, slaughtered it and sucked its blood before consuming it uncooked.

Chikomborero told Chipfuyo that he wanted to apologise to Aleck about this incident. Chipfuyo went to Egness Mupoperi’s house and told her about Chikomborero’s confession.

It is reported that Chikomborero went to Aleck’s house and became violent. He allegedly tripped the deceased who fell to the ground.

The suspect picked an axe and struck him twice on the neck and he died on the spot. Chikomborero took a knife and cut off Aleck’s private parts and went to Egness’s house to show her.

“The suspect reportedly told Egness that he wanted to place the private parts on his late grandfather`s grave,” said Kakohwa.

Chikomborero proceeded to dump Aleck’s private parts at his grandfather Samuel Mupoperi`s grave.

Egness informed Nelson Mupoperi (42) about what she had witnessed and they teamed up with Gift Mupoperi (42) and went to Aleck’s house to investigate.

Upon arrival, they saw the deceased lying on a pool of blood with private parts missing. They informed the village head who filed a report at Rusape Central Police station.

Police and CID attended the scene. Body was taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital (MPH) for post-mortem and investigations are still in progress.