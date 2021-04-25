Rusape Polygamist, Wives Arrested For Housebreaking

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A RUSAPE polygamist, who is into housebreaking, has been arrested together with his two wives he had syndicated to commit the crimes.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Bright Makwindi (33) and his wives Memory Mandingo (29) of Vengere and Luisa Chikondo (29) of Raymond Park both suburbs in Rusape for breaking into homes of local residents for over a year, and stealing property.

Manicaland province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said the three suspects will appear in court soon facing charges of unlawful entry and theft.

“In March this year, police received many complaints of unlawful entry incidences in and around Rusape suburbs. The cases were being planned by Makwindi with the assistance of his two wives who masqueraded as home seekers,” the police spokesperson said.

Chinyoka said the police later received a tip-off about Makwindi’s suspicious movements in Vengere as he was constantly seen loitering in the high density suburb carrying a bag.

Police officers reacted swiftly and took Makwindi for questioning.

“When police searched him, they found housebreaking instruments in his satchel leading to his immediate arrest,” Chinyoka added.

After interrogation, the police recovered property worth more than ZWL$267 000, which included plasma TVs, gas tanks, blankets, and laptops.

All goods were recovered at Mandingo’s house in Vengere.