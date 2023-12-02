Rushwaya retains Miners Federation presidency as provinces rally behind her

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Miners Federation (ZMF) President Henrietta Rushwaya has received the backing of eight provinces within the artisanal and small miners association to retain her presidency.

A meeting held in Harare on November 24 endorsed Rushwaya as leader of the association which has spearheaded formalisation of what was once a jungle-type sector.

The meeting was necessitated by Rushwaya’s recent appearance in court on charges of smuggling gold. She was eventually fined.

“At a meeting held in Harare on the 24th of November 2023, The Midlands Province led by Chairman Makumba Nyenje, moved a motion to support the Presidency of Henrietta Rushwaya and this was supported by Christine Munyoro from Mashonaland Central,” reads a ZMF memo.

“The Youth and Women represented by Darlington Ndlovu, Mrs J. Mazivazvose

respectively and the other six provinces unanimously supported the motion.

“Having received such recommendations, the National Executive hereby fully endorses the Presidency Rushwaya as ZMF President.”

Artisanal miners contribute about 60% of Zimbabwe’s total gold output.