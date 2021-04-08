Rushwaya To Challenge Further Remand

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

ZIMBABWE Mining Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya has given the state notice to challenge further remand if not provided with trial date on her next court appearance.

She is facing allegations of trying to smuggle 6kg of gold at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to Dubai her last year.

She, however, denies the charges and insisting she mistakenly took the wrong handbag from her home.

On the count of unlawful possession of the precious mineral, Rushwaya told the court that she is a holder of a valid gold licence and as such would want her gold back.

“We want to place the state on notice to challenge further remand if we are not given trial date on next court appearance,” said her lawyer Tapson Dzvetero.

Rushwaya is being charged with businessman Ali Mohammad, Gift Karanda and Stephen Tserayi.

They will be back in court on May 5 for routine remand.

In a different case, the court has postponed the trial of businessman Farai Jere who is accused of fraud together with two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) engineers to April 21.

Jere appeared in court with Leonard Chisina and Freeman Kuziva before Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The trio is charged with defrauding the power utility US$3 566 878 in a supply of smart meters.