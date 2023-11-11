Rushwaya’s sentencing moved to November 14

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya convicted for attempting to smuggle 6kgs to Dubai three years ago will now know her fate next Tuesday.

The High Court was expecting her sentence Friday but the State asked for a postponement to allow the state to bring the Finance Ministry permanent secretary who will testify in aggravation.

Rushwaya’s lawyer, Oliver Marwa complained that his client is being prejudiced by being kept in jail without sentencing.

“Our main issue is in the meantime the offender continues to suffer. I don’t know how long the State needs to do that. I asked them to give us in advance what the person will say so that we prepare,” he said.

The presiding judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda said the State should be allowed to orally support its submissions in aggravation.

Rushwaya was convicted after a full trial held before the Anti-Corruption Court at the Harare High Court.

Prosecutors proved that she tried to smuggle 6kgs of gold to Dubai.

She was denying the allegations insisting that she carried a wrong handbag from home on the day in question.

On the count of unlawful possession, Rushwaya told the court that she is a holder of a valid license as such would want her gold back.

She was initially charged together with businessman Ali Mohamad, Gift Karanda and Stephen Tserayi who were acquitted for lack of evidence.