Rusike Closing In On SuperSport United Exit

By Sports Reporter

SOUTH AFRICAN premiership side Maritzburg United have started negotiations with SuperSport United over the possibility of the Durban club getting Evans Rusike back either on loan or on a full-time basis.

The Zimbabwean striker has struggled to get game time since arriving at the Pretoria-based side in 2018 owing to a number of injuries which have cost him his place in the Zimbabwe national team.

According to South African newspaper The Citizen, Rusike could make a return to Maritzburg, where he made a name for himself before moving to SuperSport.

Citing an unnamed source close to the club, the publication said Rusike’s good relationship the Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp as a key factor.

Middendorp and Rusike worked together at the Blue Hearts before and a source claimed that the German mentor had tried to get the Zimbabwean star to join him while he was at Kaizer Chiefs, but the move failed to materialise.

“Ernst (Middendorp, coach of Maritzburg) likes Rusike and feels he can help the club as they are struggling to move away from relegation. I don’t know how far the talks have gone but it shouldn’t be a problem because I heard SuperSport don’t have any space for him anymore as he is not in the coach’s plans,” said the source.

Rusike has not been a part of the SuperSport United team in a while now and there are also reports that the lanky Zimbabwean goal poacher could be released by the three-time PSL champions during this current transfer window period.

In addition to Maritzburg, the 30-year-old forward has also been linked with a move to other South African clubs TS Galaxy and AmaZulu.