Russia, Ukraine Conflict: China Opposes Any Move That Adds ‘Fuel To The Fire’

By BBC

CHINA’S Foreign minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Beijing would oppose any action that adds “fuel to the fire”, state media reported.

In a Global Times report, Wang Yi said he encouraged direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, adding that the crisis could only be solved through dialogue and negotiations.

This was the second phone conversation between the two officials in two weeks.

The crisis has posed a major challenge to China, which hasn’t condemned or condoned Russia’s attack yet – while Beijing doesn’t want to be seen supporting war in Europe, it also wants to strengthen military and strategic ties with Moscow.

Wang also called for the US, Nato and the European Union to hold “fair talks” with Russia and acknowledge Moscow’s security concerns about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s expansion, said the report.