Russia/Ukraine war affecting Zimbabwe’s tourism sector, employers say

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Ukraine–Russia war has adversely impacted tourism in Zimbabwe, as visitors from both countries and neighbouring states are no longer able to travel due to the conflict, employers within the industry have said.

Resources, usually supplied by the two countries, were also said to now be in short supply, with operators also concerned by restrictions put in place for Russians globally.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre Thursday, Employers Association for Tours and Safari Operators (EATSO) president, Clement Mukwasi, said the industry is now relying on domestic tourists for survival.

“We have had a lot of effects coming out of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Most of the people who come to Zimbabwe to do hunting are Russians. They have been our major market, but most of them at the moment, because of the sanctions that were put against Russia, are unable to travel and make payments outside their country,” said Mukwasi.

“Not only are we failing to get tourists from Russia and Ukraine, but all countries that surround these two countries. Polish and Germans have limited travelling.

“We hope this conflict is going to end in peace so that we have people coming back again to our destination because it is having direct impact on us.”

Mukwasi revealed that the conflict had affected their pricing model and access to consumables relevant in the industry.

“We all know that because of the Ukraine conflict, the price of fuel has gone up.

“Prices of all other services have gone up, including food that we order for our tourists. The conflict has caused us not to get certain things, for example we do a lot of printing in the tourism sector. We cannot access newsprint,” he added.

“We do not have newsprint. Most of it was ordered from Ukraine, agricultural consumables were coming from there too.”