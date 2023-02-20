Russian businesswoman breaks down narrating alleged assault by Biti

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

BUSINESSWOMAN, Tatiana Aleshina last week broke down in the witness stand narrating how she was verbally assaulted by opposition lawmaker Tendai Biti.

Biti is accused of verbally assaulting Aleshina at the Harare magistrates court in 2020.

His trial has been dragging on since last year.

On Friday, Aleshina told telling Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti that she had never felt so terrified her entire life and fell sick after the encounter.

Led by prosecutor Michael Reza, Aleshina said Biti was aggressive and she thought he was going to attack her.

She added the Harare East lawmaker shouted unprintable words at her calling her stupid, while shouting in the courts corridor.

“He was with a crowd of people as he charged towards me. I did not understand what was going on as I had never seen him before. I never knew who he was, “she explained.

She said she responded asking if Biti was talking to her.

“The accused became more aggressive shouting while pointing his right forefinger at my face.”

She said Biti was all shaky and an unknown person even tried to calm him down.

“He was aggressive. I thought he was going to attack me.

She added, “I am a mother of five and a foreigner in this country. I never experienced this in my life. I felt I was in danger.

“I felt he like he was going to kill me. I felt humiliated. I felt he was violating my rights as a woman.

Aleshina said she went to the Russian Embassy where she reported the incident and her lawyer was called before the matter was finally reported at the police.

She further stated that the incident had health implications on her and was treated at Borrowdale Trauma Centre.

“I am a healthy person but what I experienced that day was too much. I never had such an experience my whole life.

“My lip was also numb and I was put on drips, ” she said adding that her doctor had the medical records.

The matter was postponed to Thursday for trial continuation.

Biti denies the allegations.

On Friday he sought referral of his case to the Constitutional Court but his application was dismissed.

This was the second time he tried to have his case heard at the Constitutional Court without luck.

Biti is being represented by his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.