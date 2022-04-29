Rusty, rickety Luna Park arrives in Bulawayo as children make their way to ZITF for first time in two years

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE old and rusty luna park equipment, commonly used at the Harare Agricultural Show (HAS) and Zimbabwe Trade Fair (ZITF), has arrived in Bulawayo for this year’s edition of the exhibition.

The park will be in use over the weekend when children are allowed back into the fair after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The equipment arrived in Bulawayo Thursday afternoon on board similarly rusty and rugged National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) wagons.

Safety questions have been raised by social media users as a result.

The luna park is owned by Spare Mania Investments, which traverses the country setting it up for children’s entertainment.

According to reports, it will be set up Friday at the Matopos Sailing Club, 25km away from the ZITF venue.