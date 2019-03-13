Ruthless Man City hand Schalke 7-0 thumping

KickOff

Manchester City absolutely destroyed Schalke with a 7-0 thumping in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League, last 16 match at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was a spectacular performance from the English side who progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition 10-2 on aggregate.

The match actually got off to a slow start with the first goal only coming in the 35th minute courtesy of a penalty goal from Sergio Aguero after Jeffrey Bruma committed a foul inside the box, 1-0.

That goal opened the flood gates with City doubling their lead three minnutes later when Aguero tapped home from close range after getting onto the end of a Raheem Sterling pass, 2-0.

Two minutes before the break the English side found their third goal following a goalmouth scrambe inside the box which concluded with Leroy Sane poking home from six-yards out, 3-0.

Ten minutes into the second half Sane turned provider as he played Sterling into space inside the box and he needed no invitation to make it 4-0 from close range.

Sane created another goal as he played Bernardo Silva through on goal and the latter made no mistake with just the keeper to beat, 5-0.

In the 78th minute it was a hat-trick of assists for Sane who played Phil Foden into space this time and he also beat the keeper in a one-on-one, 6-0.

The icing on the cake for City was their seventh goal in the 85th minute courtesy of an 18-yard strike from Gabriel Jesus, 7-0.