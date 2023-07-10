Rwanda engages Zim’s drug authority; applauds MCAZ Quality Management Systems

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MEDICINES Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has welcomed the Rwandan Food and Drug Authority on a week-long study tour on Quality Management Systems (QMS) saying the engagement is crucial in preventing the circulation of substandard or counterfeit drugs within the continent.

Addressing journalists in Harare, MCAZ Head of Licensing and Enforcement Caroline Samatanga said the collaboration between African medicines regulatory bodies is of utmost importance especially with the coming into existence of Africa Medicines Agency (AMA).

“We recognize the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in advancing our respective medicines regulatory systems.

The opportunity to host the Rwandan delegation is a testament to the growing recognition of MCAZ’s expertise in ensuring quality standards in pharmaceuticals,” Samatanga said.

“The collaboration allows for the harmonization of regulatory standards and practices across different countries, ensuring that medicines meet the necessary safety, efficacy, and quality requirements.

This is crucial in preventing the circulation of substandard or counterfeit drugs within the continent,” she added.

According to the MCAZ Head of Licensing and Enforcement the Zimbabwe-Rwanda joint efforts enables the sharing of information and resources among regulatory bodies, facilitating a more efficient and effective regulatory process.

“By pooling their expertise and experiences, these bodies can collectively address challenges such as drug shortages or emerging health threats.

“Collaboration fosters a unified voice in international discussions on pharmaceutical regulations, enabling African countries to have a stronger influence on global health policies and ensuring that their specific needs are taken into account.”

According to MCAZ quality management systems play a pivotal role in safeguarding public health by ensuring that medicines meet stringent safety, efficacy, and quality standards.

“By exchanging ideas, challenges, and successes during this study tour, we can collectively enhance our capabilities in this critical area,” Samatanga said.

Rwanda FDA Quality Assurance Analyst Theogene Ndayambaje applauded MCAZ’s QMS.

“Rwanda FDA having a similar mandate as MCAZ and being a new authority established in Rwanda, it has come to our end that MCAZ is one of the authorities we can rely on in terms of getting necessary QMS,” Ndayambaje said.

The week-long visit will see the two countries engage in a program that will provide insights into regulatory frameworks, processes, and strategies for effective quality management.