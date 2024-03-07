Rwanda – Zimbabwe Business Forum set to unlock opportunities

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE forthcoming Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum is set to unlock lucrative opportunities and deepen economic ties which will foster development between the two countries.

The event which is organized by the country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, and the Rwanda Development Board, is scheduled to run between 18-20 March 2024.

“Following the successful hosting of the previous editions of the Business Forum, the event will provide a window for the two countries to explore new opportunities for collaboration in tourism, investment, and trade, marking a significant step forward in strengthening economic ties between the two African nations.

“The inaugural event was held in Kigali in 2021, and then dubbed the Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference, which saw the two countries signing several agreements to collaborate in areas of mutual economic interest,” said ZimTrade in a statement.

The reciprocal event was held in 2022, with over 50 businesses from Rwanda engaging with potential partners in Zimbabwe, as well as touring some companies to better understand local manufacturing processes.

ZimTrade CEO, Allan Majuru, said this year’s programme complements the Government’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

“The Business Forum is complementing ongoing efforts by the Government to create stronger linkages between our businesses and partners across Africa, where opportunities are bountiful.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been clear that Zimbabwe has a lot to offer in Africa, in areas of tourism, investment and trade, and we will take advantage of the Business Forum to expose businesses in Rwanda to opportunities in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Majuru further said the conference will ride on previous successes and will allow for the two countries to find areas of mutual interest and complement each other.

He underscored that the rationale for collaboration is that the two nations have a lot to offer each other, and both enjoy unique endowments in economic areas.

The ZimTrade boss said that in past events; we have seen positive benefits sterling from companies collaborating, creating stronger linkages, and knowledge transfer.

“We have seen several success stories over the past few years, with the prominent one being the export of teaching skills and labour to Rwanda and the export of products from Zimbabwe into that market (Rwanda).

“We are expecting to ride on these successes as well as create new opportunities for businesses in Rwanda and Zimbabwe,” said Majuru.

The Zimbabwean Government and business delegation will be by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Hon. Fredrick Shava, who will be accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industries, and other Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are billed to grace the occasion.