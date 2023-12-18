Rwandair plane bursts tyre, disrupts runway service

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RUNWAY service was disrupted at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after a Rwandair plane burst a tyre during takeoff.

Airlines had to divert to Bulawayo and Lusaka, Zambia abandoning landing at the airport.

In a statement, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe said no injuries were recorded.

“Rwandair experienced a tyre burst during takeoff. As a result, there is a temporary disruption of service on the runway. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available. No injuries were recorded,” the statement reads.