New Zimbabwe.com

Rwandair plane bursts tyre, disrupts runway service

Rwandair plane bursts tyre, disrupts runway service

18th December 2023 ,
Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RUNWAY service was disrupted at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after a Rwandair plane burst a tyre during takeoff.

Airlines had to divert to Bulawayo and Lusaka, Zambia abandoning landing at the airport.

In a statement, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe said no injuries were recorded.

“Rwandair experienced a tyre burst during takeoff. As a result, there is a temporary disruption of service on the runway. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available. No injuries were recorded,” the statement reads.

 

Related Posts

New Zimbabwe.com